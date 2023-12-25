Pastors who appeared in the spotlight for 'absurd' reasons in 2023

General News of Monday, 25 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The year 2023 had social media buzzing with mixed reactions when some pastors appeared in the spotlight for weird reasons that got people talking.



Some prophecies about celebrities generated controversies as well as inactions of some pastors also caught the attention of the public.



Some of the notable instances include Bishop Agyinasare and Nogokpo controversy, Nana Agradaa slapping her singer, Prophet Nigel Gaisie’s prophecy about Black Sherif, Rev. Obofour’s attendance at the exclusive All-Black party, and others.



This piece by GhanaWeb details the instances where pastors appeared in the spotlight for absurd reasons in 2023 as the year ends



1. Agyinasare VS Nogokpo controversy



The Nogokpo saga was much talked about in the year 2023.



Archbishop Charles Agyinasare came under heavy criticism following a sermon to his congregation on May 24, 2023.



In the course of his preaching, Agyinasare recounted an incident where his team received spiritual attacks for hosting a crusade in the Volta Region.



Following the publication of the video online, the church leader came under heavy criticism online including the handlers of the Nogokpo shrine.



Reacting to the Archbishop’s post, the Nogokpo shrine warned the clergyman against making derogatory statements about their religion.



Agyinasare did not respond to their threats but later apologized to anyone who felt aggrieved by his remark.







2. Nigel Gaisie’s prophecy about Black Sherif



Prophet Nigel Gaisie was once again in the spotlight for prophetic reasons.



Nigel Gaisie, in a Facebook post, made a doom prophecy about an individual.



In the post, Gaisie referenced a certain Sheriff Black tasking his family to pray for him because of something unpleasant he (Gaisie) had seen in the spirit.



The media widely reported the news as a prophecy on Black Sherif but Gaisie clarified on the September 16, 2023 edition of UTV’s United Showbiz Show that he did not refer directly to the artiste.



After a long silence, Black Sherif addressed the issue during an interaction with fans on Instagram Live.



Black Sherif noted that since God is alive he is optimistic that he would not lose his life as claimed by the prophet and added that he was not perturbed by Prophet Nigel Gaisie's claims.



Nigel Gaisie was criticized heavily in the public domain for making a doom prophecy about the musician.





3. Rev. Obofour's attendance at exclusive All-Black partySocial media was filled with mixed reactions following the appearance of Reverend Obofour's attendance at the recent Ridge Condos Ghana Exclusive All-Black Party.The gathering saw the attendance of various public figures, including Michy, Hajia Bintu, Fella Makafui, and Nana Ama McBrown.The unexpected presence of Rev. Obofour stirred shock among some Ghanaians, prompting questions about why a pastor would attend such an upscale party. Evident were ladies who were half-naked drinking and dancing seductively, among others.On the other hand, there were defenders of his attendance, asserting that as long as the event maintained a respectable atmosphere, there should be no issue with Reverend Obofour's participation. Obofour later explained that he attended the event because the organiser was his friend.4. Duncan Williams and Eastwood Anaba's resignation from National Cathedral boardThe National Cathedral project was one of the issues that generated conversations in the year.Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams and Eastwood Anaba resigned as members of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral.In a joint statement to the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the esteemed clergymen cited their growing concerns about transparency and accountability within the project.They went on to clarify that their decision should not be interpreted as a challenge to the vision or intent of the National Cathedral.Instead, they viewed it as a means to advance the project on a foundation of integrity, efficiency, and quality, while also preserving and enhancing public trust and support.Before this, there were calls from Ghanaians for the two revered men of God to withdraw from the National Cathedral project because it was not worth their effort.5. Nana Agradaa slaps church singerNana Agradaa's church controversies caught the attention of the public and got people talking.Nana Agradaa was captured in a viral video landing a slap on the cheeks of her church member in what she described as offering deliverance to him.In the said video, Nana Agradaa was seen berating the gentleman identified as her lead singer and claiming that he was shouting unnecessarily and not singing.Agradaa, who claimed that the gentleman was suffering from a spiritual mental attack, poured out some anointing oil on him as he knelt before her and gave him a resounding slap.Agradaa’s actions stirred massive reactions from netizens who questioned why people still patronize her church.6. Nana Romeo accusing Nigel Gaisie of snatching his girlfriendAlmost three years after claims that Nigel Gaisie snatched the girlfriend of Nana Romeo, the radio presenter narrated what led to the incident he described as “unfortunate and shocking”.According to Nana Romeo, Nigel Gaisie indeed destroyed his relationship with his (Romeo) girlfriend and whenever he thinks about how unfairly the preacher treated him, he experiences pain.Although the public expected Nana Romeo to comment on the issue, the broadcaster kept mute at the time as the rumour went rife.In an interview with Stacy Amoateng monitored by GhanaWeb, Nana Romeo gave a narration of what transpired.He recalled how he became close to Nigel Gaisie, disclosing that it was after his interview with the preacher about the demise of musician Ebony Reigns went viral.He said that he told Nigel Gaisie about how the lady had been good to him by buying him a car and renting an apartment for him.He further noted that after introducing his girlfriend to Nigel Gaisie, he started to secretly engage the lady without her notice.Nana Romeo disclosed that he found out Nigel Gaisie was having an affair with his girlfriend when they both went out for lunch.Prophet Nigel Gaisie was slammed by netizens for the allegations levelled against him by Nana Romeo.In response, Nigel said he had sued Romeo for defamation.SB/BB