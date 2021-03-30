Pastors warned to stay within coronavirus laws during Easter

Religion of Tuesday, 30 March 2021

Source: 3 News

The President of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC), Rev Prof Paul Yaw Frimpong-Manso has said the Council will not come to the aide of any pastor who gets arrested for flouting the COVID-19 protocols during the celebration of Easter festivities.



He advised that “let us stay within the law” because what the government has set out is for the benefit of the nation.



The Inspector General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh, had called on religious bodies, especially churches, to hold services within two hours during the Easter festivities.



He noted that during Easter, religious activities across the country were always on the increase and it was, therefore, important to reduce the numbers and strictly observe all the COVID-19 protocols.

“Conventions, crusades, pilgrimages and such large physical gatherings are not allowed” the IGP stressed, adding, the police would provide enhanced security during the festivities and that would include the deployment of plainclothes and uniformed officers to monitor compliance with COVID-19 protocols and take the necessary actions.



Reacting to the issue on Onua TV’s Maakye on Tuesday hosted by Adwoa Konadu-Yiadom and Nhyiraba Boadu, the General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God- Ghana, said “let us respect the leaders as it is in the Bible and respect the laws on COVID-19 during the Easter”.



He said “government is bearing the cost of covid-19 even though it’s our taxes but if we don’t respect them and the laws they made, we have erred”.



“If you don’t obey the protocols and any law catches you, no pastor or man of God will come to your favour. Let us stay within the law because last year, we could not celebrate it at all”.



Rev Frimpong-Manso noted that covid-19 has brought hygiene and cleanliness in the system. Washing of hands regularly, social distancing and wearing of nose masks have brought a lot of hygiene in the country”.



“There is a lot of evidence that as we strive to prevent Covid, most illnesses have vanished. We have not heard of cholera. The negative impacts are there but we have a lot of positive ones”