Pastors must learn to rest - Apostle Francis Amoako Atta

Religion of Saturday, 25 February 2023

Source: atinkaonline.com

Apostle Francis Amoako Atta, Founder and Leader of the Lord’s Parliament Chapel International, has urged pastors, or men of God, to learn to rest and delegate duties among the people in order to stay strong and live longer.



His comment follows the demise of the Founder and Leader of Resurrection Power New Generation Ministries, Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye.



Rev. Boakye died at dawn on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, while receiving medical care at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

He has been battling sickness for over a year.



Reports indicate that he was hospitalized for about a month before his passing.



According to the sources, the Man of God was admitted to the National Cardiothoracic Center, Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, and received medical care there before he passed.



Although it is alleged that he had a stroke, it is unclear whether the man of God died of a stroke or other issues related to the heart.



Speaking on Atinka TV’s current affairs show, The Agenda with Nana Yaw Fianko (The Speaker), Apostle Francis Amoako Atta observed that although a stroke comes in a day, it takes some time for someone to be healed, saying the Man of God should have been completely healed before going back to the church to prove a point.



Due to his death, he advised that “To the pastors, let’s learn that we are not immortals; it is about time we learn to rest, it is about time we learn to delegate certain duties, you cannot do it all, you cast away demons; you do weddings, preach; and now that he is gone, the church is there.”



Apostle Francis Amoako Atta continued, “Jesus did his part and left, so when you are part of it, it helps, so if you were home and you were encouraging them on Zoom, it would have helped more than to go forever.” If you fail to rest, God will allow you to rest forever, because if you get into trouble, then rest in peace.”



Meanwhile, he said, when the Christian fraternity heard of the illness of Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye, they organized themselves to pray for him until he was fit for the first time, even though he personally had never met him before.



At some point, he said, a church member from the Resurrection Power New Generation Ministries, told him that there were also prophets at the church, and so they would pray for him. They stopped, and now he is gone.



Meanwhile, he said he personally told the wife of the man of God, Mrs. Boakye, to sit back at the church and pray for her husband because they built the church together.



Apostle Francis Amoako Atta, who was not happy about Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye’s death, questioned why he or the people around him did not call on the men of God to continue to pray for him until he fully recovered.



He said nothing has ever hurt him like the death of Kwadwo Boakye, saying the man is gone too soon.