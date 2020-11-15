General News of Sunday, 15 November 2020

Pastors, Chiefs should demand accountability from MPs – Opuni-Frimpong

Former General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana, Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong

Rev. Opuni Frimpong, former General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana has asked pastors to speak truth to power and be fearless in claiming accountability from politicians.



According to him, politicians have taken the people for granted for a very long time and it’s time they are made to account for their stewardship.



He made this known when he spoke in an interview with Accra-based Adom TV monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



To him, he has seen Members of Parliament (MPs) parading Churches and canvassing for votes ahead of the 2020 election and thinks it’s time Pastors question them on what they have done in the term they enjoyed before they are given the opportunity to campaign in their churches.



“The time has come for Pastor and Chiefs to demand accountability. They should ask the MPs what they have done to make lives better during their terms and why they are seeking for reelection. We must speak truth to power, Pastors must speak truth to power. These kinds of political prophecies must stop.”



These politicians will leave their constituencies after they’ve been voted and when they come back they will bring the people salt and bags of rice, cement which means that they are taking the people for granted. We should be careful because the youth will rise up in the coming days”.

