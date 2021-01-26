General News of Tuesday, 26 January 2021

Source: SVTV Africa

Pastor who promised to help my disabled son wanted something in return - Lady reveals

play videoMadam Dorcas and her son, Paa Kwesi

A 35-year-old woman by name Dorcas has revealed that a Ghanaian pastor promised to help heal her disabled son, Paa Kwesi, and also provided them an apartment and support his education with GH¢100,000 in exchange of something from her.



In a chat on My Life My Story with Ayisha Bayipa, Dorcas indicated that the pastor failed to fulfil his promises.



"I visited his church and he promised to help me and my son when he saw him. He gave us a single room to stay in. But, I had to pack out because of what he wanted from me. Being a Christian, I felt uncomfortable in the room so we moved out eventually," she told SVTV Africa.



Dorcas who sells sachet water at Kwame Nkrumah Circle and also preaches sometimes. At night, they used to sleep at the Neoplan station under a table until a barber offered to let them occupy his place at night.



The mother says life has been hard for them and has appealed for support from the public.



Paa Kwesi, his 10-year-old son dreams of manufacturing his own car someday and wants to attend school.



If you would like to support Paa Kwesi's education, please contact SVTV Africa Foundation.



Watch the full interview below:



