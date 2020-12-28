Religion of Monday, 28 December 2020

Source: Herman Kwame Kumatsey, Contributor

Pastor predicts presidential throne for Alan Kyeremanten

play videoTrade Minister, Alan John Kwadwo Kyeremanten

The political landscape in Ghana is expected to witness another swing of the pendulum in the coming years with a divine confirmation for Alan John Kojo Kyeremanten's presidential ambitions.



Barely three weeks after December 7, 2020, General Election, an Accra-based pastor has confirmed the presidential candidate for the New Patriotic Party heading into the much-anticipated showdown.



Evergreen political icon, Alan John Kwadwo Kyeremanten, on his usual prayer sessions at the Open Heaven Revival Chapel in Lapaz, received the biggest blessings of the year.



Reverend Anthony Oware Appiah, prophetically opened the lid on the presidential ambitions of Alan John Kyeremanten.



In a powerful prayer session monitored by this writer, Reverend Anthony Oware Appiah, leaned on his prophetic colourization to confirm the imminent rise of Alan Kyeremanten to Ghana's presidential throne.



"No man or woman will occupy your seat. You shall surely ascend to the throne. In years to come, you will remember this day and give glory to God", Reverend Anthony Oware Appiah told the congregation in Lapaz, Accra.



He added, "let the whole world come together, let them do what they have intended but the word of the Lord shall remain forever. No mallam, pastor, fetish priest, or priestess can change the verdict of God. It shall stand".



At 65, Allan Kyeremanten, known as Alan Cash on the political ecosystem, has risen to the pinnacle of the game and is currently the trade Minister of Ghana.



He had previously served a similar role under John Agyekum Kuffuor from 2003-2007.



The multifaceted political icon contested and lost the NPP Presidential Primaries to Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo Addo with a respectable 37% plus of the valid votes.



He has been heavily tipped by the political experts to contest and win the NPP's intra-party poll at the Presidential level in 2022.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) will have to elect a new Presidential candidate for the 2024 General Election in the post-Akufo-Addo-led administration.







Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.