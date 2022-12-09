Pastor pleads guilty for stealing, remanded in custody pending sentencing

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 9 December 2022

Source: GNA

Kwaku Adinkra, aged 43, a Pastor at Divine Favour Ministry at Asante Bekwai, has been remanded in Police Custody for allegedly stealing items worth GH¢2,500.00 from his girlfriend, one Ms Sophia Yeboah a hairdresser from Assin Atonsu in the Assin Fosu Municipality of the Central Region.



The Assin Fosu District Court presided over by Mr Abdul Majid Illiasu, charged the accused with stealing, contrary to section 124 (1), of the criminal and other offences Act 29 (60).



He pleaded guilty to the charge and the case has been adjourned to Monday, December 12, 2022, for judgement.



Inspector Benjamin Doe Kuwornu, the prosecutor, said on Tuesday, November 08, 2022, the complainant visited her parents in Kumasi and, while returning, met the accused person in an Assin Fosu-bound vehicle.



The accused proposed love to the complainant and she agreed and the two exchanged contacts.



The accused paid a visit to the complainant’s house and workplace and the two started living as lovers.



During his stay, the accused told the complainant that he had a bad dream concerning where she worked.



He later asked the complainant to buy a spiritual oil for him to perform some rituals so that the complainant could attract more customers to her workplace.



On Saturday, November 26, 2022, while the two were at the complainant’s shop, the accused told his lover that he was going to town.



Unknown to the complainant the accused secretly took one key belonging to her, went home, and stole five pieces of wax print cloths, one piece of Kente cloth, three new towels, one Iphone six plus, one home theatre system, a standing fan, a bag of five kg rice and five sachet spaghetti valued at GH¢2,500.00 and left for Bekwai.



The complainant, upon arrival at home, discovered that the said items had been stolen and when she contacted the accused, the accused confessed to the complainant that he was the one who stole the items.



On Saturday, December 03, 2022, at about 14:00 hours, the accused was spotted in town by a friend of the complainant who informed her, and they lodged a complaint to the Police leading to his arrest.



The Police, during investigation, retrieved the Kente cloth, home theatre system and the iphone six plus from him.