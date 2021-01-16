Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 16 January 2021

Source: My News GH

Pastor murders daughter for being a 'witch', secretly buries her at cemetery

Boakye Gideon has been arrested by Nkoranza Police Command in the Bono East Region

A Pastor with the Heavens Kingdom Palace Ministry International in Accra Boakye Gideon has been arrested by Nkoranza Police Command in the Bono East Region for killing his 9-year-old daughter, he accused of being a witch



The body of the deceased identified as Boakye Queenster known popularly among relations as Maame Ama body was concealed in a bag and secretly buried at Nkoranza cemetery after the dastardly act by the supposed man of God.



Nyarfo Samuel, Uncle of the deceased speaking in an interview with an investigative team comprising Pure FM’s Osei Kwadwo and MyNewsGh.com’s reporters said, the deceased has been staying with her mother’s family in Nkoranza since she was born.



“Her father (the pastor) came for his daughter in June 2020 to stay with him in Accra to spend holidays due to the closure of the schools as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic. In November, the deceased’s father (Pastor Gideon Boakye) told us her daughter (the deceased) has confessed to him that he is a witch and we the family members including her mother gave her the witchcraft. He told us due to that he won’t allow her daughter to come to her mother side again. Though her mother was pained by the allegation, there was nothing we could do about it because he is the father” Nyarfo Samuel explained.



“He blocked the conversation between us (the family) and his daughter. On December 25, 2020, he (Pastor Gideon Boakye) informed us that, his daughter was nowhere to be found when they came to Nkoranza for the Christmas holidays but he failed to even report the case to police”. He disclosed



Nyarfo Samuel explained that “it was the grandfather of the deceased who joined us to report the case to the Nkoranza Police because we were confused about the disappearance of my niece (the deceased)”.



Pastor Gideon Boakye was subsequently arrested by Nkoranza Police Command on Wednesday, January 13, 2020, and confessed that he killed his daughter and secretly buried her at Nkoranza cemetery.



He led the police and the family members to Nkoranza cemetery where the body was exhumed.



Meanwhile, Nkoranza Police Command has commenced an investigation into the matter while Pastor Gideon Boakye is still in Police Custody assisting in an investigation.



The Founder and Leader of Heavens Kingdom Palace Ministry International Augustine Aborah confirmed to the investigative team that Pastor Gideon Boakye is one of the junior pastors in the church.



He added, “I was shocked and surprised when I heard the news but when he told me about the disappearance of his daughter, I asked him on several occasions to tell the truth of the matter but it was only yesterday I heard that he killed his daughter”.



“On the phone when he was arrested by the police, he told me he did not intentionally kill his daughter but he beat her to death and because he was afraid, he buried her to avoid disgrace and arrest”