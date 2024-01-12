Pastor in court over visa fraud

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 12 January 2024

Source: GNA

A 47-year-old pastor who allegedly collected $32,084 and GHC13,760 from five persons under the pretext of securing United States of America Visas for them, but failed, has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.



Bismark Quaoo Yankey, charged with five counts of defrauding by false pretences, pleaded not guilty.



The court presided over by Samuel Bright Acquah admitted Yankey to bail in the sum of GHC 300,000 with three sureties.



The court directed the accused person to be reporting to the Police once a week and adjourned the matter to January 23, 2024.



The prosecution led by Inspector Sheila Tetteh, told the court that the complainants Benjamin Tetteh Mensah, Daniel Teye, Charity Lugah, Stephen Egyir and Charles Annor were transporters, traders’ supervisor, and businessman respectively.



It said the complainants resided at Communities 2 and 8, Tema Community 14 Sakumono, Kasoa and Osu respectively.



The prosecutor said the accused person also resided at Teshie, Accra.



In 2023, the prosecution said the accused person’s name was mentioned to the complainants as someone who could assist them travel to the USA.



Based on that, the prosecution said the complainants met Yankey individually on different occasions and he confirmed that he could secure the visas for them.



Additionally, prosecution said Yankey informed the complainants that they could travel to the USA within three weeks and three months provided they were able to make payments.



The prosecution said Yankey demanded GHC4,000 and $11, 000 each as processing fees.



It said Yankey obtained GHC2,800 and $8,084 from Benjamin Tetteh Mensah, $9,500 from from Daniel Teye, GHC6,840 and $4,000 from Charity Lugah, $6,800 from Stephen Egyir and GHC4,120 from Charles Annor, all totaling GHC13,760 and $32,084.



The court heard that Yankey, after collecting the various monies, went into hiding and efforts by the complainants to locate him to demand refund and retrieve their documents proved futile.



The prosecution said on November 10, 2023, the complainants had information that the accused person was at his church premises and caused his arrest.