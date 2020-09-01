Regional News of Tuesday, 1 September 2020

Source: GNA

Pastor advises youth to exercise self-control

Pastor of Living Grace Ministry International (LGMI), Reverend Isaac Hinneh

The Reverend Isaac Hinneh, the Pastor of Living Grace Ministry International (LGMI) at Kuotokrom, a suburb of Sunyani, has advised the youth to exercise self-control and avoid worldliness and recklessness for a secured and responsible future livelihoods.



“Self-control serves as a life guide and is an important trait that enables a person to make good and well-informed decisions in trying moments,” he said.



Speaking at a church service to climax a-three day prayer programme under the theme “Power to Live” on Sunday, Rev Hinneh entreated the youth to develop interest in godliness, saying that was the surest way they could succeed in life.



“With self-control and godliness, you will have the ability and desire to develop yourself spiritually and have the courage to face the challenges of social life,” he emphasised and therefore cautioned them to refrain from social vices such as alcoholism, gambling and promiscuity which could ruin their future.



This, he observed, was because such lifestyles had become some determinant factors controlling the youth especially and directing life trends nowadays.



Rather, as is a divine rule and stated in the gospel that “man must not live by bread alone but by every word that proceeds from the mouth of God, the youth must instead live an acceptable and moral lives based on the word of God,” Rev Hinneh advised.



He urged the youth also to be law-abiding citizens by adhering to the government’s restrictions and protocols to protect themselves from contracting the Coronavirus Disease.

