General News of Monday, 9 November 2020

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Pastor 75, tragically slashes wife to death

Kofi Prempeh is a 75-year-old Pastor

A 75-year-old pastor, Kofi Prempeh, who oversees the Twifu-Ayebiahwe branch of the Twelve Apostles Church (Awoyo/Nakaba) in the Twifu-Hemang Lower Denkyira District in the Central Region, has been arrested for allegedly butchering his wife, Sofo Maame Ama Tawiah, to death.



It is not clear what caused the preacher, popularly known as ‘Sofo Ouattara’ to commit the said crime but their six-year-old grand-daughter who lives with them, said she overheard her grandmother screaming for help around 2 am, Saturday, November 7, 2020.



The little girl said the door was locked, preventing her from gaining access to the room, Angel FM correspondent, Shadrack Kwame Owusu Asante reported on Monday, November 9, 2020.



According to her, after she forced the door open, she saw her grandmother lying in a pool of blood having suffered multiple cutlass wounds inflicted by her grandfather.



The Twifu-Praso Police Commander, ASP Addae Boateng confirmed the incident to Angel FM and said, the body of Sofo Maame Ama Tawiah, had been deposited at Twifu-Praso Government Hospital morgue for preservation.



ASP Boateng said the said pastor also attempted to commit suicide after the incident.



He is currently in the custody of the police while investigations continued, the commander added.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.