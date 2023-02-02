Pastor, 3 others killed as tipper truck runs over a private vehicle at Ejisu

Regional News of Thursday, 2 February 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Four people including a Senior Pastor of the Seventh Day Adventist Church have died after a tipper truck crushed a Mercedes Benz at Ejisu-Achina in the Ejisu Municipality of the Ashanti Region on Wednesday 31st January 2023.



Two others sustained life-threatening injuries in the fatal accident which occurred around 12 pm.



Three out of the four victims according to eyewitnesses died on the spot while the other one died in the hospital while receiving emergency treatment.



Mr Edward Opoku, who rushed to the scene to help the rescue team, said: “The Benz vehicle with registration number GW- 7329-X with the four deceased and en route to Ejisu Achina collided with the Tipper truck with registration number GR-9570-22 causing massive destruction to the Benz car”.



“When we got to the scene, the four people, three men, and a woman were trapped in the seriously dented vehicle and it took a while for the officials of the Ghana National Fire Service GNFS to cut open the damaged car to rescue the accident victims,“ he explained.



He added, “The SDA pastor we were told was on his way to Achina with a male friend when he gave a lift to two of his church members who were coming from a hospital but their car ended up colliding with the tipper truck”.



The tipper truck driver who’s currently receiving treatment after sustaining injuries said the truck’s brake failed while negotiating a sharp curve on the Achina – Onwe road leading to the gory accident.



Bodies of the deceased have since been deposited at a morgue.