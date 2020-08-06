General News of Thursday, 6 August 2020

Past questions meant to bridge gap between poor and rich students – Education ministry PRO

Public relations officer of the Education Ministry, Vincent Ekwow Assafuah

Public relations officer of the Education Ministry, Vincent Ekwow Assafuah has established that the idea of government buying past exam questions for final year students is to bridge the gap between the rich and poor.



According to him, some poor parents cannot afford to buy these exams materials for their wards placing the rich kids at a higher advantage over these poor ones.



“Government provided this past questions so as to provide the individuality gap between the rich and poor. If a rich man could by past questions for his child for him to see the shape and form of the exams, what will happen to a poor man’s child whose parents can’t afford these past questions,” He told Kwame Nkrumah Tikese in an interview.



Reacting to some viral videos on social media which captured WASSCE candidates expressing their disappointment in Akufo Addo over what they termed as difficult exam questions, Mr Assafuah stated that it was never the intention of government to buy exams questions for the students.



He added that the past questions supplied the students were only intended to adequately prepare them for the final exams.



“How on earth will anybody think that these questions are supposed to be the exact same ones in the past questions? I understand in every school there might be some students who may be a bit wayward and that is what is in that video but how did we get here?” Vincent stated.



Meanwhile, students who had been supplied lots of past questions to study by the government to prepare them for the WASSCE were expecting to see some of the past questions being asked in the final examination but none has so far appeared.



