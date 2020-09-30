General News of Wednesday, 30 September 2020

Passport centres to be opened in Cape Coast, Wa - Govt

The new offices when opened, will ease the stress of acquiring the identity and travelling document

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Mohammed Habibu Tijani, says Cape Coast and Wa will soon have passport application centres.



According to the deputy minister, migrating passport applications online was a good step to ensure effective service delivery.



Speaking at the second series of a virtual Result Fair in Accra, Habibu Tijani said passport validity has been increased from five to 10 years to conform to international practice.



He said there were few application centres across the country, with each having its peculiar challenge, leading to undue delays in the acquisition of passports and exploitation of applicants by the “goro boys” or the middlemen.



He further reiterated the government's commitment to make passport acquisition easier for Ghanaians.



As of March 1, 2020, all manual passport application operations were halted, he indicated.



The Ministry directed all applicants subsequently to purchase the online passport application platform from its website; passport.mfa.gov.gh for their applications.



He said with the online application platform (passport.mfa.gov.gh), one would need to create an account and make payment, after which the form will be sent to the email.



The online passport application is now available at all Passport Application Centres in the country, he said.





