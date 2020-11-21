General News of Saturday, 21 November 2020

Passport application enhanced by use of technology – Ayorkor Botchwey

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has leveraged the boundless limits of technology to enhance the efficiency of passport operations in general for improved service delivery, sector minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey has said on the occasion of the commissioning of the central regional passport application centre on Friday, November 20, 2020.



She said the ministry adopted government’s digitization agenda by automating the process of acquiring passports through the online application system.



The online application system is an appointment-based system whereby an applicant has the liberty to select a centre of choice and a time convenient to the applicant.



It is a complete departure from the old manual application system which was beset with challenges ranging from overcrowding at PACs, improper completion of forms, interference of middlemen among other flaws.



The new system process ensures orderliness at the PACs since they will only attend to applicants whose appointments are due for processing. Flexibility and transparency in service delivery are additional benefits of the online application system.



“With the official opening of this Centre, residents of this Region can now apply for passport here in Cape Coast without travelling to Takoradi or Accra for such service,” Ms Ayorkor Botchwey said.



She added “Therefore, citizens of Cape Coast and its environs from today will enjoy the fruits of passport operations at their door step and its associated benefits which were hitherto absent from this beautiful and vibrant region."



“It is also envisaged that the establishment of a Passport Application Centre in Cape Coast would unleash more opportunities in the supply chain where the youth and school leavers can take advantage and set up their own small businesses."



“I urge the residents to make good use of the centre, cooperate with the officers and also provide useful feedback to the office to enable the Passport office improve its service delivery. I have every confidence that the officer-in-charge and staff stationed in this PAC will deliver efficient and quality service to applicants. While you assert your authority in the discharge of your duties, I urge you to be respectful of all who come your way to seek the services of this office."



“At this juncture, I would like to express profound appreciation to all stakeholders and partners of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration who worked diligently up to this point. Special mention must be made of the Regional Minister Kwamena Duncan through whose instrumentality and the positive collaboration of the RCC this office has become a reality today."



“It is my hope that the RCC would continue to support the Passport office in its operations when needed. I wish to also thank the contractor who so ably refurbished the office, the technical staff of the passport office as well as service providers, who carried out the setup of the office for operations."



“Finally, I will also like to appeal to the good people of the Central region to adhere and observe the covid-19 protocols; the wearing of nose masks, washing of hands, the use of hand sanitizers and social distancing in order that we can all stay safe and alive.”





