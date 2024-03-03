Passing the anti-LGBT+ Bill will bring repercussions - Gabby Otchere-Darko warns

General News of Sunday, 3 March 2024

Leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and former head of the Danquah Institute (DI), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has warned that the anti-LGBTQ+ bill that was passed by the Parliament of Ghana on February 28, 2024, will have repercussions.



The bill, which bans and criminalizes LGBTQ+ activities and their promotion, advocacy, and funding, could land offenders in jail for up to five years, depending on the offence.



In a statement posted on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Mr. Otchere-Darko voiced his misgivings about the adoption of what he called a “harsher anti-LGBTQ bill” and outlined the possible ramifications.



“Ghana’s parliament, in which is vested the sovereign will of the people, has democratically passed a harsher anti-LGBTQ Bill. Yes, democratically! In fact the threat of being unseated for standing for the rights of gays, etc, certainly created its own culture of silence in the House! But, it is the decision of Parliament and one which enjoys huge popular support in the country. The world must understand that,” he said.



He appealed for education from the media and politicians to enlighten citizens about the pros and cons of the bill if it becomes law.



The NPP heavyweight advised those who think that the bill is unconstitutional to challenge it in court.



“But, Ghanaians must also understand that it comes with consequences. Choices have consequences. We expect the media and the politicians to be fair to the people by letting them know the pros and cons of this decision to impose stiffer penalties against gays, etc. We also expect those who believe the bill is constitutionally wrong to do what is right and go to court,” he added.



Otchere-Darko also urged Ghanaians to have faith in their democracy, stressing the importance of citizens respecting Ghana’s cultural norms.



“Our institutions of democracy are still strong and alive. Let’s have faith in our democracy. Let’s respect the choices we make and their consequences and believe in the process. Ghana remains a sovereign state, with cultural norms that cannot be wished away but must be respected.



"I still believe, though, that we can balance our traditional family values with our traditional values of tolerance and diversity. That’s the Ghanaian way. The Ghanaian culture. The Ghanaian spirit. Our history. Our DNA. That is Ghanaian,” he said.



About the bill



The anti-LGBTQ+ bill is a proposed legislation in Ghana that seeks to ban and punish any activities related to LGBTQ+ rights and identity.



The bill, officially titled the Promotion of Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill 2021, was introduced by a group of lawmakers and supported by various religious and conservative groups.



The bill has sparked intense debates and criticisms from human rights organizations and LGBTQ+ activists, who argue that it violates fundamental human rights, including the rights to freedom of expression, association, and non-discrimination.



