Passengers stranded as drivers abandon bus terminals over fuel prices

General News of Friday, 4 November 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Some transport operators have abandoned their various bus terminals due to the continuous hike in fuel prices.



The action of the transport operators has left numerous passengers stranded.



According to Angel News sources, many passengers were seen in long queues at the Circle Neoplan Station however, there were no transport operators to attend to them.



Prior to this, some frustrated drivers in the Greater Accra Region warned that they would not wait for price adjustment notices from their mother organisations anymore.



They bemoaned that no one issues alert when there is increase in fuel prices therefore, they will not wait on the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) to engage with government on the upward adjustment percentage.



An obviously angry driver in an interview on Accra-based TV3 declared that things will be simple henceforth. He explained that when commercial drivers go to the filling stations and fuel prices have increased, they will just increase their fares as well so passengers should not await any announcement henceforth.



Passengers on the other hand have also expressed their displeasure in the increase in fuel prices as this has resulted in an upward adjustment in transport fares.



These frustrations are coming at a time when prices of fuel products have gone up again at the pumps.



Fuel prices saw an upward adjustment twice in October 2022 which has compelled transport operators to even the score by increasing fares twice in less than two months.