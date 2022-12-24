Passengers express joy as Christmas fever takes over Kotoka International Airport

General News of Saturday, 24 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Passengers at the Kotoka International Airport have been welcomed to what can easily be described as the ‘perfect Christmas mood.’



This is due to the KIA's management stationing a Father Christmas at the airport, exuding joy and love as music blasts off to greet and send off passengers.



In videos that have since gone viral, the happy-looking Father Christmas is seen sharing gifts with the passengers, while making time to take photos with them.



Some of the passengers are also seen dancing to the local renditions of some of their favourite Christmas songs while sharing good times with other passengers.



In one of the videos, a little girl is seen interacting pleasantly with Father Christmas, after which she was given a gift.



It surely already looks like Christmas is here.



See the videos and the pictures below:























AE/BOG