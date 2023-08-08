Passenger matches a civilian, fake military officer out of a vehicle to police for possessing substance suspected to be drugs in vehicle

Regional News of Tuesday, 8 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Central Region



Daniel Anane, a businessman, has bravely caused the arrest of a civilian and a fake military officer for possessing substances suspected to be drugs at Twifo Hemang in the Central Region.



Mr. Anane lived at Wassa Ateiku in the Wassa East district of the Western Region and traveled to Cape Coast for business purposes.



On his return, he boarded a commercial vehicle with registration number, CR 812-23 at Cape Coast Kotokoraba lorry station to Twifo Praso and continue to Wassa Abeiku where he lived.



In an interview with the GhanaWeb, he said a fight ensued between two men in the vehicle on their way to Praso



So the passengers confronted to find out what caused the fight and the fake military officer told them he found an illegal drug with the civilian



Mr. Anane, who was not convinced by the explanation of the so-called military officer asked for his ID document that identifies him as a genuine military officer as he claimed but could not provide any such identity proof.



He bravely asked the driver of the vehicle to drive straight to the Twifo Hemang police station to hand over the two passengers to the police.



At the police station, the so-called military officer said that he was rather a radio presenter but not a military man as he claimed earlier and after further interrogation, confessed he was a veterinary officer.



The police began a search where they found two parcels of substances believed to be "wee" on the passenger who the fake military officer was fighting in the vehicle.



Mr Anane insisted that the police should conduct another search on the fake military officer too and after the search also found needles and other injectable concoctions on him.



GhanaWeb further checks from the Twifo Atti-morkwa district police command where it was also revealed that the quack military was granted a police inquiry bail on the following day after the incident.



Meanwhile, the possessor of the substance believed to be "wee" Kwame Ackom 29 a resident of Twifo Hemang has also been granted bail by the Twifo Praso district court on a sum of GH50,000 Ghana cedis with two sureties.