Passenger intoxicates driver, steals his car

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 28 March 2021

Source: GNA

Joseph Aryee, an Uber driver on Friday, March 26, 2021, lost his vehicle to a passenger after he (driver) got intoxicated with a drink.



Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Effia Tenge, Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Accra Regional Police Command, said the Ash colour Toyota Vitz car with registration number GT - 7159-21 was valued at GHC30,000.00.



She said on Saturday, March 27, 2021, Mr Aryee reported that on the previous day at about 2330hours, he picked a male adult whom he could identify when seen.



The police said they set off from Osu in Accra to the Virgin City Drinking Spot at Achimota Mile 7.



DSP Tenge said in the middle of the journey, the passenger alighted to buy cooked noodles and brought the driver a box of Don Simon fruit drink which he drunk while waiting for the passenger at the said drinking spot.



She said after taking the drink, Mr Aryee fell unconscious.



DSP Tenge said on the same day at about 0010 hours, he gained consciousness and found himself at the Drinking Spot without his vehicle and ignition keys.



He could also not trace the passenger who hired him to the place.



DSP Tenge said the driver suspected that the passenger mixed the drink with an intoxicant, which caused him to fall unconscious and thus, stole his vehicle.