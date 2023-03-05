Passenger dies in commercial vehicle at Mankessim

Regional News of Sunday, 5 March 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A Passenger believed to be in his 60s has died in a commercial vehicle traveling from Kumasi in the Ashanti Region to Mankessim in the Central Region.



Information gathered by Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan indicates that the man who is yet to be identified was escorted by someone to the lorry station on Friday, March 3, 2023, afternoon and boarded a Benz sprinter bus with registration number As 1965-12 and showed no sign of sickness.





He sat on the first line of the seat right behind the driver holding a piece of paper with a phone number written on it.



The deceased who reportedly was quiet while on the journey did not get down to ease himself or stretch his legs when the driver stopped midway through the journey at Assin Fosu upon a request by some passengers.



As they continued the journey, a hawker who was called by a passenger to buy bread upon getting close to the vehicle standing by the window realized there was something wrong with the deceased. She prompted the driver that the passenger appeared dead.



The driver then parked and check on him. Out of fear, the passengers got out of the vehicle and boarded other buses to continue their journey, leaving only the deceased and the driver on the bus.





The driver then drove to Mankessim and reported the case to the Police for investigation. The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Saltpond Government Hospital while police continue the investigation.



Surprisingly, several calls made to the phone number that was being held by the deceased have not been answered.



The Police have, therefore, appealed to the public to assist to find the family members of the deceased.



