Party communicators doing a disservice to EC - Gyampo bemoans

Politics of Tuesday, 1 June 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Lecturer at the University of Ghana Political Science Department Prof Ransford Gyampo has said that it is high time members of the governing political parties stop speaking for the Electoral Commission (EC).



According to him, members of the governing political party jumping to the defense of the Electoral Commission smacks of the fact that they are in bed with the Commission and will raise suspicion in the minds of the opposition political parties.



“Immediately you have the ruling party arrogating itself to be the mouthpiece of the EC, the moment these things happen, it creates needless suspicion in the minds of the opposition. And so they will oppose whatever move the EC takes and so let the ruling party learn to shut up when issues with the EC come up.”



He believes that it’s imperative that the Commission hires persons who can better communicate their position on issues.



On the current impasse between the National Democratic Congress and the Electoral Commission, he indicated that it’s imperative that stakeholders beyond the EC and political parties intervene and ensure the stalemate which currently exists between the EC and the NDC is addressed.