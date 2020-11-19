General News of Thursday, 19 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Parts of Sakumono School Complex gutted by fire

The cause of the fire unknown

Fire has swept some parts of the Sakumono School Complex in Accra.



Fire Service Personnel were deployed to the scene to douse the ravaging fire, an eyewitness told Citi News Thursday morning.



The eyewitness, while giving details about the fire disaster said: “When we came out, we realised that the middle part of the school complex was on fire, so I decided to call the Fire Service.”



Meanwhile, the time and cause of the inferno is unknown.



This incident follows a recent one that happened at the Odawna market Wednesday, November 18, 2020.



About 400 shops, traders’ belongings, and monies were burnt beyond recognition.



The fire, according to eyewitnesses who spoke to GhanaWeb’s news team started at about 1 am on Wednesday.



Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo who visited the scene has promised to rewire all markets in Accra.



He also directed the NBSSI to provide help to all victims within two weeks.





