Parts of Esuoso community disconnected from electricity due to flood

Regional News of Monday, 26 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Western Region



Major parts of the Esuoso community in the Tarkwa Nsuaem have been disconnected from electricity following a massive flood.



The community, which has been submerged by flood for three days now has displaced several hundreds of households.



Speaking to GhanaWeb, the Assembly Member of the Area, James Kojo Yeboah noted that “the flood started from Friday, June 23, 2023, slowly, that we never thought it could get to this level. We woke up on Sunday to see that everyone in the area has been affected by the flood”.



“We also realized that some houses have begun collapsing, so there was the need to call the ECG to disconnect the light to prevent people from being electrocuted, which can breed another disaster”.



Folks are seen parking their things on higher grounds in order to perch with family and friends.



Aside from this, the road leading to the Esuoso community has also been blocked by the flood making commuters stranded.



People moving from Tarkwa to Bonsawire or Esuoso will have to alight on the road, take a canoe and move to the other side of the road, pick “okada” (motorbike) to their destination.



One of the canoe operators said “We charge ten Ghana cedis to transport the people from one side of the flood to the other. For those who cannot afford it, we charge them ten cedis. And this is our contribution to help the people in this hard time”.



Community folks have attributed the roadblock to the minor nature of the bridges on the road.



We need the help of the government to deal with this perineal flooding of the road and our communities every year. As we speak, no car is going and coming, how can we feed our families? In fact, if they don’t do anything about this situation, we will not vote in 2024.



