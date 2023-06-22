Parts of Accra flooded after hours of heavy rain

Regional News of Thursday, 22 June 2023

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

Following the downpours on Wednesday, certain areas of Accra, the nation's capital, have flooded.



The Ofankor Barrier, Taifa Junction, Achimota, and other sites have been partially submerged by the six-hour-long downpour.



Original FM News' Salamatu Razak reported that commuters are encountering difficulties having to maneuver through the flood waters.



A lot of vehicles have been buried in places like Taifa.



One side of the road is completely flooded, hence the use of only one lane by motorists.



The situation has resulted in heavy traffic; forcing commuters to alight from their vehicles and walk to their various destinations.



To avoid drowning or being carried away by the flood water, some commuters have joined hands to enable them to walk through the flood.



Watch full video here:



