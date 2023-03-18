Partisan nature of Ghana’s policies retrogressive – Youth activist

General News of Saturday, 18 March 2023

Source: etvghana.com

Youth activist, Prosper Nartey, has raised concerns over the implementation of policies in Ghana as he believes the nature of the country’s policies is partisan. He described it as retrogressive.



Speaking on the topic, “SONA 2023: A Reflection On Our Development 66 Years After Independence” on on e.tv Ghana’s Campus Dialogue Series with Samuel Eshun, he said despite the challenges, Ghana has made significant progress in its 66 years of independence and 40 years of democracy.



Nartey acknowledged the government’s efforts towards the promotion of industrialization through initiatives like the One District One Factory (1D1F) program, as well as reforms in the education sector. However, he believes the development of policies along partisan lines is hindering Ghana’s progress.



“Unfortunately, most of the policies and discussions have been on a partisan note,” Nartey said. “You’d have MPs sit on committees, and when you review the committee findings, you realize that they do a nationalistic work. So, what happens when they leave those committees?”



The youth activist cited the example of the constitutional review process under the late President Mills’ administration, where “a white paper was issued but never implemented”. He said issues like this need to be addressed to move Ghana forward.



“We need to focus on these things and go beyond the usual talks. The partisan nature of policies is retrogressive and needs to be addressed if we want to see real progress in Ghana.”



Prosper Nartey called on policymakers to prioritize the development of policies on a non-partisan basis and focused on the national interest. He added that this is the only way to ensure sustainable development and progress in the country.