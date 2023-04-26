Partial reconstruction of Dunkwa-Ayamfuri to be completed in 24 months

Regional News of Wednesday, 26 April 2023

Source: Richard Aniagyei, ISD, Contributor

Government, as part of efforts to promote Regional Development and facilitate economic growth, is set to commence the partial reconstruction of the Dunkwa-Ayamfuri Highway.



The road project which has been awarded to M/S GHACOS LTD at a contract value of GH¢90,641,523.23 is expected to be completed in 24 months.



The Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways, Hon. Stephen Jalulah announced this when he cut the sod for the partial reconstruction of the Dunkwa-Ayamfuri Highway.



According to the Deputy Minister, the road, when completed, will significantly enhance connectivity and create easy access to employment, education, healthcare, and other services.



He noted that the scope of work of the 8km Dunkwa-Ayamfuri Highways which will be supervised by the Ghana Highway Authority include the Construction of an 8km 2-lane carriageway with paved shoulders and alignment improvement.



“Others are the Construction of drainage structures such as culverts and U-drains as well as Road traffic signs and markings,” he added



Hon. Jalulah commended the Minister for Transport, Mr Kwaku Ofori Asiamah for his role in getting the project off and appealed to the general public, especially road users to support the contractor and supervisors during the execution of the road project to ensure that the works are completed on schedule



The Dunkwa – Ayamfuri Road classified as Inter-Regional Road 8 (IR8) connects important towns in the Central Region, Western North Region, Ashanti Region, and Ahafo Region from Dunkwa through Ayamfuri, Obuasi, Diaso (Central Region), Adiembra, Anhwienso, Adukrom, Bibiani(Western North Region), Dumase, Ahireso(Ashanti Region), Nobekaw, Kukuom to Goaso (Ahafo Region).