Parliamentary select committee inspects work at Takoradi Market circle

General News of Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Source: GNA

The Parliamentary Joint Select Committee on Local Government, Science, Environment and Technology, Finance and Works and Housing on Tuesday, paid a working visit to the Takoradi market circle to inspect the progress of the redevelopment of the Takoradi Market.



The Chairman of the committee, Mr Emmanuel Akwasi Gyamfi, commended the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly for the efforts in securing a temporary site for traders to be relocated to pave the way for construction works to begin on the new market.



He commended the management of the project for their resourceful management of waste at the market centres and urged them to continue to improve upon their good work.



Mr Gyamfi said the provision of a temporary site for traders would make things easier unlike during the construction of the ultra-modern Kejetia market where traders were not properly relocated.



He said preparations done so far would pave way for a smooth transition from the temporary allocated market site when the construction of the new market is completed within the 30 calendar months duration.



The Parliamentary select committee chairman appealed to the media to sensitise the market women to comply with the Assembly's regulations to expedite their movement to the temporary allocated market site.



He called on the media to educate the traders that their movement was only a temporary situation and that they would be moved back to the market after the completion of work.



Mr. Kwabena Okyere Darko -Mensah, Regional Minister and Member of Parliament for Takoradi, stated that the relocation site was about 70 percent complete and that numbers were already allocated to each store for easy identification and movement.



He assured the traders that their various shops would be handed over to them immediately after the new market is completed.



The MP for Takoradi called on the traders and market women to cooperate with the contractor to ensure quality work.



The Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) for Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) Mr. Abdul Mumin-Issah said provisions have been made for all the traders at the market circle area to move to the temporary site.



He said the streets within the market area would be blocked and used as a trading site for hawkers.



Mr Issah announced that traders would finally be moved to the temporary market from 19th - 26th April 2021 to pave way for work to begin at the market circle.



