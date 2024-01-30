Parliamentary primaries were by and large successful - NPP

Politics of Tuesday, 30 January 2024

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The New Patriotic Party has described the party’s just ended Parliamentary Primaries as successful.



The primaries were held in Constituencies with sitting MP’s of the party. Twenty-eight Members of Parliament lost their bids to contest in the National elections.



There were also disruptions in the process in some Constituencies, particularly, in Yendi.



In an interview with GBC News’ Doreen Ampofo, Deputy General Secretary of the NPP, Haruna Mohammed says the party is satisfied with the conduct of the elections and looks forward to resolving grievances that arose before the exercise.



The elections were hit by a number of court cases and injunctions. Key among them were the cases in Binduri, Mampong, Agona West and Akuapim South. Haruna Mohammed gave an update on the cases.



Key guidelines of the party ahead of the elections were a ban on camping of delegates which was meant to stop vote buying.



On Saturday there were reports of some delegates at Amasaman refusing to vote until they collect what was meant for them as transportation.



There was a video of TV sets branded with the image of the MP for Yendi, Farouk Mahama, sparking concerns of vote buying in the constituency.



Also, The MP for Asante Akyem North, Andy Appiah Kubi was also seen in a video decrying the increasing influence money is having on elections, saying he will not contest again should it continue.



The NPP Deputy General Secretary Haruna Mohammed said these are issues the party will look into, although he does not think there is evidence of vote buying.