Parliamentary candidate for Fanteakwa South urges delegates to vote for him for more developmental projects

Politics of Monday, 11 December 2023

Source: Nana Boateng Kakape, Contributor

Aspiring New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Fanteakwa South Constituency, Nana Alhaji Mohammed Razak Abdul, a businessman who doubles as the Nkosuohene of Nsutam has called on the constituents to vote for him to represent them in parliament as he understands their plight.



Nana Alhaji Mohammed Razak Abdul, who eyes the seat to contest the NPP parliamentary primaries in the constituency said it was time for the constituents to consider giving the chance to aspirants who could relate with the people rather than individuals whose focus was to seek their interest.



Speaking with journalists, he described himself as the best candidate to wrestle power from the incumbent NPP MP, Kofi Okyere Agyekum (Arafat).



"This is the time for a known face to take over the constituency and I believe it should be someone who understands the plight of the people. I believe I relate to the people more than any of my contestants and I call on the delegates to give me the chance to lead the party in the 2024 elections", he said.



Five candidates have so far declared their intention to contest for the Fanteakwa South Constituency seat on the ticket of the NPP. The Member of Parliament for the area, Kofi Okyere Agyekum, Nana Alhaji Mohammed Razak Abdul, and Akpetiyo Louisa Boakye have all confirmed their intention to contest in the NPP primaries in the Fanteakwa South Constituency.



Service to party:



When asked why he thinks the delegates should give him the opportunity over his opponents, Nana Alhaji Mohammed Razak Abdul said he had served the NPP in the constituency and Japan in different capacities from the grassroots.



He believes his years of service to the party make him stand tall to lead the NPP in Fanteakwa South Constituency ahead of his fellow contestants.



"I have served the party in different capacities in the constituency, also a branch Chairman in Japan, and the delegates can attest to that fact. He further urged the Constituency delegates to vote for him as their parliamentary candidate as he is coming for the youth, and he will create jobs for the youth in the Fanteakwa South", he said.