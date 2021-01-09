General News of Saturday, 9 January 2021

Source: Business 24

Parliamentary Press Corps congratulates Speaker

Rt Hon. Alban Bagbin is Speaker of Ghana's 8th Parliament

The Parliamentary Press Corps has commended the Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin on his election as Speaker of the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic of Ghana.



In a congratulatory statement signed by the Dean of the PPC, Nana Agyeman Birikorang, to the Speaker, the corps indicated that it acknowledges with great admiration the invaluable contributions of Mr Bagbin towards deepening Ghana’s Parliamentary Democracy since the advent of the 4th Republican Consultation in 1992.



Mr Bagbin who entered Parliament at the youthful age of 35 believes the Legislative arm of Government is the fulcrum of multiparty democracy hence should be guided jealously and worked assiduously to that effect.



The former Member for Nadowli – Kaleo also believes the media has a critical role in consolidating the gains hence advocated for media freedom and supported capacity building for journalists to enhance Ghana’s fledgling democracy.



"The Rt. Hon Speaker A.S.K Bagbin over the years practically demonstrated his personal commitment towards this goal by supporting journalists and members of the Parliamentary Press Corps to build their capacity."



"He always avail himself as a resource person and has positively impacted parliamentary reporters with his vast experience and knowledge in order to deepen Ghana’s multiparty democracy, the statement noted."



Mr Bagbin believes a well-exposed Parliamentary Reporter is better positioned to educate the masses on Ghana’s democratic journey hence he single-handedly sponsored selected members of the Press Corps to visit, learn and share best practices with their counterparts in the Parliament of Tanzania called ‘Bonge’.



The celebrated lawmaker contributed immensely towards the passage of several legislation including the ‘Right To Information Act’ to enhance the work of the media in Ghana.



It is our fervent hope that the Rt Hon Speaker will bring his over 28 years of knowledge and experience to bare on his new role as Speaker to further strengthen Ghana’s democracy.



We also congratulate Hon Joseph Osei -Owusu on his re-election to serve as First Deputy Speaker of the 8th Parliament, Hon Andrews Amoako Asiamah on his historic election as Second Deputy Speaker of the House and all Members of Parliament for the 8th Parliament.



The Corps also congratulates the immediate past Speaker of the House, Prof Aaron Michael Oquaye for his invaluable service to mother Ghana.



“We are particularly grateful to him for supporting the Education Fund of the Corps and bequeathing us with an office space to enhance our work and wish him well in his retirement”.



The Parliamentary Press Corps assured of its readiness to support every good effort of our friend and current Speaker for the ultimate good of our country.



“We members of the Press Corps congratulate and salute you on your ascendency to the Speakership, the number three topmost position of the Republic of Ghana” the release added.