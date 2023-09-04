Parliamentary Committee to invite IGP Dampare amidst plot allegations

General News of Monday, 4 September 2023

The parliamentary committee currently investigating the alleged plot to remove Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, from his position has suggested that they may invite Dr. Dampare to address specific questions and concerns raised by witnesses, Graphiconline.gh reports.



Chairman of the committee, Samuel Atta Akyea, conveyed this possibility to the press after the recent hearing, emphasizing the importance of presenting a comprehensive and unbiased report.



He stated, "This is because of the fact that what we should place before the plenary should not be shoddy and one-sided. If the presence of the individual will give relevance to the fact-finding exercise, we will do that."



However, Mr. Atta Akyea did not reveal a specific date for Dr. Dampare's potential invitation.



When questioned about the prospect of holding an in-camera hearing to obtain security-sensitive information from one of the key witnesses, Commissioner of Police (COP) George Alex Mensah, Mr. Atta Akyea did not dismiss the possibility. He commented, "If it becomes imperative that we should do it, we will because the man has a lot to say, but it would be improper to say so on air."



During the last Friday's hearing, COP Mensah, the Director-General, Technical, Ghana Police Service, accused IGP Dampare of being involved in the recording of a conversation discussing a plot to remove him from office.



COP Mensah's allegations were explicit as he testified before the parliamentary committee investigating the audio containing the purported discussion.



He claimed, "he sent some people to do it, and after which he went for the tape. So, the tape, from my intelligence, is with the IGP and he caused it to be leaked."



