General News of Thursday, 25 February 2021

Parliamentary Chaos: I tried reaching out to Ursula Owusu to apologise - Ashaiman MP

Ernest Henry Norgbey, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ashaiman

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region, Ernest Henry Norgbey, has said efforts to reach out to Ursula Owusu to apologise for an incident that happened in parliament on January 7, 2021, has proven futile.



He said even though he has not been able to reach her, he has spoken to the Deputy Majority leader, Majority Chief Whip and Patrick Boamah to create an environment for them to meet.



This he says was impossible due to the suspension of parliamentary meetings following a break out of COVID-19.



He however said he will put in efforts to ensure this is done when parliament resumes next week.



In an interview with GhanaWeb, he said: “I have tried to reach out to her to apologise, not because of the incident but because she is a woman. Everybody was in high spirits on Election Day and the unfortunate incident happened and it happened that she was the victim. After the incident, I tried reaching out to her and I have spoken to Afenyo Markin. Even though he was not open to me as to what to do, I tried talking to him. I also spoke to Frank Annor Dompreh and Boamah who were creating an environment for us to meet, we could not because of the break-in parliament. I’m hoping that we see how best we can do that.”



Ursula Owusu, the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West on January 7, 2021, during the commencement of the 8th Parliament was shoved by the Member of Parliament for Ashaiman after she picked a seat on the side dominated by the NDC MPs.



Narrating the incident before the Appointments Committee she said her colleague is yet to apologise to her after the incident.



Ernest Henry Norgbey who admitted to this, said efforts are being made to address the issue.