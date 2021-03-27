Parliament will assist ECOWAS Chair to help Mali restore democracy – Bagbin

General News of Saturday, 27 March 2021

Source: Atinka Online

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has assured Mali that Parliament would assist the current ECOWAS Chair, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to restore the country back to democratic rule.



The Speaker gave the assurance when the First Deputy Speaker of the Malian Transitional Government’s General Assembly, Assarid Imbarcaouane came to invite Ghana’s Speaker to their first ordinary meeting on April 5, 2021.



Speaker Bagbin promised to honour the invitation to Mail with his staff and Leadership of Ghana’s Parliament.



He recounted the good relations that have existed between the two countries saying; “in my private legal practice I had Malians in my firm”.



“Mali needs to return to its rightful position. As one of the leading democratic countries, I have visited war tone countries and I have been involved in peace and reconciliation; we have a hung parliament, but we have been working together peacefully in the interest of all Ghanaians”.



Ghana’s Speaker also pointed out to the First Deputy Speaker of Mail that, when two brothers fight, it is strangers who enjoy their inheritance; “Mali is rich and has a deposit of Gold and oil, but foreign countries are exploiting your oil”.