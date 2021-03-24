Parliament to vet Ken Ofori-Atta on Thursday

General News of Wednesday, 24 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Appointments Committee of Parliament will on Thursday, March 25, 2021 vet the Finance Minister-designate, Ken Ofori-Atta, Asaaseradio.com has reported.



This new date set for his vetting comes after Mr. Ofori-Atta travelled outside the country to receive medical care.



The finance minister-designate received his post coronavirus complications recovery from Mayo Clinic in Minnesota in the United States of America.



Due to this, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu read the 2021 budget in his absence.



The other minister-designate nominees including regional ministers have been vetted, approved, and sworn into office subsequently.



Meanwhile, Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Clement Apaak has hinted that the finance minister-designate would have a tough time with the Appointments Committee.



Mr Ofori-Atta is expected to answer questions concerning the controversial Agyapa Royalties deal.



He’s also expected to give an explanation on the PDS deal and financial sector cleanup exercise the government embarked on four years ago.