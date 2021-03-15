General News of Monday, 15 March 2021

Parliament to summon Education Minister over ‘Ewes’ in new textbook

Education Minister Yaw Osei Adutwum

Parliament is expected to invite the Minister of Education Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum to appear on the floor of the House to answer questions relating to newly-authored history textbooks for students.



This comes after lawmaker for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has said he has filed an urgent parliamentary question requesting the minister to appear before the House and respond to the two bigoted publications in issue.



In a tweet, the former Deputy Education Minister said “This is to notify all concerned that I have filed an urgent parliamentary question requesting the Minister for Education to appear before the House and respond to the two bigoted publications in issue.



“The text of my urgent question is as follows: “To ask the Honourable Minister responsible for Education whether the publications titled: History of Ghana, Text Book 3 by Badu Nkansah Publications authored by Badu Nkansah and Nelly Martinson Anim and Golden English Basic 4 authored by Okyere Baafi Alexander both of which contain bigoted content.”







