Parliament to set up 7-member committee to probe leaked IGP audio

General News of Friday, 14 July 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has directed the establishment of a seven member special committee to investigate the leaked audio plotting the removal of Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.



The Deputy Minority Leader, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah presenting the request in Parliament said “Mr. Speaker that I submit this statement for your kind attention seeking to invoke the appropriate Standing Orders of the House and other relevant legislation, for a bi-partisan investigation either by a special committee of the House, or the Committee on Defence and Interior, into this all-important matter.”



The terms of reference of this investigation will be to establish the following:



1. The authenticity of the leaked audio recording



2. Investigate the conspiracy to remove the current Inspector-General of Police



3. Investigate any other matter contained in the audio recording



4. Recommend sanctions to persons found culpable where appropriate



5. Make recommendations for reforms where necessary



6. Make such other recommendations and consequential orders as the committee may deem appropriate.



“Right Honourable Speaker, I hereby submit for your kind consideration,” lawmaker concluded.



In response the Speaker asked if there are any comments from member of the house since they had response “I don’t know if you still have further comments if not I concede and direct that a special committee be established to investigate this matter.”



Mr. Bagbin said the Committee must go beyond defense and interior.



“We need some of you who are good in IT and other areas to submit your talents and skills to the Committee for this work to be done,” he added.