Parliament to screen MPs for coronavirus - Speaker announces

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has announced that a medical screening will be done for all legislators from today January 20, 2021.



The exercise will begin from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm and will end on Friday, January 22, 2021.



The Speaker of Parliament has urged Members of Parliament to avail themselves for the coronavirus screening exercise.



While making this announcement in Parliament, he noted that the virus is real and deadly hence, the need for all to be cautious.



“COVID-19 is real and deadly. We expect all Members of Parliament to avail themselves for the screening,” Alban Bagbin is reported to have said by rainbow radio.



He further indicated that the House will advise itself on what to do should some MPs boycott the screening exercise.



The country's coronavirus case count keeps increasing by the day as the active cases as of Wednesday, January 20, 2021, is 2172.



The death toll, on the other hand, has witnessed a sharp increase with a total of 358/