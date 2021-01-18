General News of Monday, 18 January 2021

Source: Ghanaian Times

Parliament to nominate members of 11 standing committees

Parliament has constituted a 20-member Committee of Selection, to oversee the nomination of members to the 11 Standing Committees of the House.



The Committee, pursuant to Standing Order 152, would also see to the composition of the 16 Select Committees of the House, groupings and associations.



Chaired by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, the committee was expected to present its report to the plenary of the House within 10 sitting days of its composition in line with Standing Order 151(2).



The 19 other members of the Committee comprise of nine New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament (MPs), including Leader of the Majority Group, and MP for Suame, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, and eight National Democratic Congress MPs, led by MP for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu.



A report of the leadership of the House approved on Friday underscored the importance of the Committees for the effective delivery of Parliament.



“Mr. Speaker, the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic having commenced, it is imperative to compose the membership of the committees, parliamentary groupings, and associations for the effective discharge of the mandate of Parliament nationally and at the international level,” the report said.



The report was jointly signed by Mr. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, and Mr. Iddrisu.



When the Committee of Selection presents its report, it is expected that every member shall be appointed at least one Standing Committee as provided by Standing Orders.



To a ratio of 138:137, membership of the Committees of even numbers translates into 50/50 on both sides and the Majority Group with a number more on committees with odd numbers.



Membership of the group is expected to reflect the different shades of opinion in the House as provided for under Article 10(5) and reinforced by Parliament’s Standing Order 154.



“Accordingly, in the composition of the Committees, groups, associations and delegations, considering of regional and gender balance, among other relevant issues, would be taken into consideration,” the report said.



The Standing Committees include the Standing Orders, Business, Privileges, Public Accounts, Subsidiary Legislation, House, Finance, Appointments, Members Holding Office of Profit, Gender and Children and Government Assurance.



The 275 member House is made up of 137 NPP Members plus and independent lawmaker constituting the Majority Group and 137 NDC MPs.



Among them are 40 women; ten on each side of the House.