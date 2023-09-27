Parliament to host 66th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference

General News of Wednesday, 27 September 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Ghana’s Parliament is set to host the 66th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC) in Accra from September 30 to October 6th, 2023.



The 66th Commonwealth conference is to be held under the theme “The Commonwealth Charter: 10 Years on Values and Principles for Parliaments to Uphold.”



The conference, expected to draw over 600 delegates and observers, will feature discussions, workshops, and committee meetings, including discussions with Speakers of Parliament, Clerks of Parliament, parliamentary leaders, legislators, and key stakeholders worldwide.



Briefing members of the Parliamentary Press Corps in Accra on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, Clerk to Ghana’s Parliament and Secretary to the Ghana Chapter of the CPA, Mr. Cyril Kwabena Oteng Nsiah, said the Commonwealth Conference is very significant for the country to showcase its democratic credentials.



“The 66th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference aims to foster dialogue and cooperation among member countries to address pressing global challenges within the context of Commonwealth values.”

“We will highlight the crucial role of parliaments in shaping policies that benefit citizens and the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in addressing these challenges,” he stated.



He said, as part of planned activities, the seven-day conference is expected to receive delegates, observers, and officials from 56 national branches (national legislatures) and 111 sub-national branches (state and provincial legislatures) across the Commonwealth.



Nsiah said all activities would run in tandem with other conferences, meetings, and workshops, including the 66th CPA General Assembly meetings of the CPA Executive Committee, the 39th CPA Small Branches Conference, gatherings of the Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians, and more.



He said the official opening ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, October 4, 2023.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Vice-Patron of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, will deliver the keynote address to the General Assembly.