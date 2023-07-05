Parliament to debate anti-LGBTQ+ bill on July 5

General News of Wednesday, 5 July 2023

The Ghanaian Parliament is set to engage in a crucial debate today regarding the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021, popularly known as the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.



This proposed legislation aims to criminalize LGBTQ+ activities, prohibit the promotion or advocacy of such activities, and ensure the protection and support of children and individuals affected by LGBTQ+ issues.



Emmanuel Bedzrah, Member of Parliament for Ho West and one of the proponents of the bill, expressed his hope that the legislation would garner support from lawmakers across party lines.



He highlighted that the bill's second reading, which has been eagerly anticipated, would take place today.



Bedzrah emphasized the significance of this step and expressed optimism that the subsequent consideration of the bill would progress smoothly.



"We have reached an agreement with the Speaker, Alban Bagbin, and the leaders of the house that the second reading of the bill will take place today. It has been long overdue, and we are very optimistic that the reading will occur as planned," stated Bedzrah in an interview with Citi News.



Furthermore, Bedzrah noted that the committee responsible for reviewing the bill had unanimously agreed to recommend its passage.



He expressed confidence that the bill would receive widespread support, asserting that there would be no significant opposition. He further urged those who disagreed with the bill to openly express their stance to the Ghanaian public.



"The committee has reached a consensus that this bill should be passed, so there will be no struggle at all. I would have appreciated it if those against the bill would be courageous enough to voice their opinions, but you will be surprised that everyone will support this bill today," added the Member of Parliament for Ho West.



