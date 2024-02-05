Parliament to consider anti-gay bill in eight session

General News of Monday, 5 February 2024

Parliament is expected to consider the Proper Human Sexual Right and Ghanaian Family Value Bills, popularly referred to as the anti-gay bill, as it resumes sitting on Tuesday, February 6, 2024.



Alongside the anti-gay bill, the Intestate Succession Bill will also be under consideration during this session.



According to a statement released by Parliament, these two bills are among a total of eight other bills slated for consideration during the upcoming session.



The anti-gay bill has garnered significant attention and controversy in Ghanaian society.



Sam Nartey George, one of the leading advocates of the bill has expressed confidence in its potential passage by March 2024.



The bill, referred to as the anti-gay bill, aims to criminalize same-sex relationships, encompassing oral and anal activities and proposes penalties ranging from five to ten years of imprisonment.



