Parliament to begin enquiry into National Cathedral expose in January - Okudzeto hints

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, has indicated that Parliament is gearing up for a public inquiry into the National Cathedral matter following his exposé.



He attributes the delay to the Majority's failure to provide names for the committee tasked with investigating the issue.



Speaking on the Good Morning Ghana show on December 22, highlighting one of the major events in 2023, he expressed satisfaction with Parliament's acknowledgement and debate on his motion regarding the National Cathedral.



Okudzeto Ablakwa revealed, "I am glad that the House (Parliament) admitted it and debated my motion on the National Cathedral. What is hindering is our colleagues on the other side (Majority) submitting their names for the probe to commence, so I am sure in January we should see some activity there, a public enquiry into this National Cathedral conundrum. It’s been really messy. We have names from the minority who will serve on the Committee."



Since the government announced the decision to construct a national cathedral, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has been a vocal critic of the project.



His primary argument revolves around the belief that, given Ghana's current needs and economic challenges, a national cathedral is unnecessary. He advocates redirecting the funds allocated for the project towards improving the lives and living conditions of Ghanaians.



On January 11, 2023, Okudzeto Ablakwa took to his Twitter page to publish the results of an investigation he initiated into all parties involved and the contract guiding the construction of the National Cathedral.





Here are some key findings from his expose’;



Millions of taxpayer funds were diverted to companies without construction record



According to the maverick legislator, documents available to him indicate that millions of taxpayer funds have been allocated to JNS Talent Centre Ltd, a company that runs a crèche in Dawhenya.



He revealed the company was paid a whopping GH¢2.6million to help build the cathedral.



The award of contracts for National Cathedral smacks of nepotism



In his social media expose’, Okudzeto Ablakwa alleged that the awarding of contracts for the construction of the national cathedral could have been done on the basis of ‘family and friends’.



According to him, JNS Talent Centre Ltd, the company which was gifted a colossal GH¢2.6million of taxes is owned by Rev. Johannes Eshun, the spiritual son and branch pastor of Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng, the secretary to the Cathedral Board of Trustees.



The gifting of GH¢28.2million to Nehemiah Group for raising less than GH¢800K



Okudzeto Ablakwa also revealed that a GH¢28.2million of taxpayers' money was given to Cary Summers, Chief Executive Officer of Nehemiah Group for ‘coordination’ although the company has not been able to raise more than GH¢800,000 in 3 years.



“More shocking revelations on the scandalous Cathedral project. The Akufo-Addo Govt & Cathedral Secretariat gave out a colossal GHS28.2million of taxpayer funds to Mr. Cary Summers, an American consultant & CEO of the Nehemiah Group who’s raised less than GHS800k in 3 years,” he wrote on his Twitter page.



