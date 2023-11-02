Parliament summons health minister to explain closure of Korle-Bu Renal Unit

General News of Thursday, 2 November 2023

Parliament has summoned the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, to provide explanations regarding the closure of the Renal Unit at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.



The minister's appearance before parliament is scheduled for Thursday, November 9, 2023.



During the parliamentary session on November 9, the minister will be expected to shed light on the reasons behind the closure and outline the government's measures to address the challenges that led to it, as well as the concerning increases in kidney-related diseases.



The call for the minister to be summoned came from Member of Parliament for Juaboso, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, after expressing concerns about the situation.



"The reopening of the outpatient department cannot continue to be in abeyance, and even more distressing is the statement from the Renal Patients Association that since the closure of the outpatient department of the renal unit in May, more than 19 of its members have died," he said.



He emphasized that the tragic loss of lives underscores the urgency of the matter and the need for immediate intervention.



Akandoh also urged the health minister to address the issue of the approved GH¢380 fee for kidney treatment, which has not been reinstated since the outpatient department's closure.



The directive for the minister's appearance was issued by the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Andrew Amoako Asiamah, after a unanimous agreement from the MPs.



"The Minister for Health is to appear before us on Thursday, November 9, to come and brief us on the closure of the Renal Unit outpatient department and the upsurge of kidney-related problems in Ghana. He should also come and tell us if the NHIS issue can also be captured in relation to kidney treatment," Asiamah said.







