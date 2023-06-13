Parliament probes police killing of 5 suspected land guards at Bortianor

General News of Tuesday, 13 June 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Parliament has launched a probe into circumstances surrounding the killing of 5 suspected land guards in Bortianor in the Greater Accra Region.



This follows a demand from Member of Parliament for Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfro Sylvester Tetteh who asked for an independent probe into the matter.



According to the police the deceased died from exchange of fire during an operation by some personnel of the anti-robbery and anti-land guards unit.



But in a statement on the floor of the house Sylvester Tetteh argued the accounts of the police cannot be accurate.



According to him the young men were only toll collectors from sand winners sanctioned by the traditional leaders.



Ranking member for committee on Defence and Interior, James Agalga in his contribution to the statement accused the police of being trigger happy in recent times.



MP for Abuakwa South Samuel Atta Akyea prayed the speaker to refer the matter to the Defence and Interior Committee for investigation.



Minority and Majority leadership led by deputy chief whip Ibrahim Ahmed and Frank Annoh-Dompreh all supported the demand for a probe.



Consequently, 2nd Deputy Speaker, Andrew Amoako Asiamah directed Committee on Defence and Interior and Leadership of the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs to investigate the matter.