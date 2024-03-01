Parliament paid substantial amount for power to be restored – ECG boss

General News of Friday, 1 March 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Managing Director for the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Samuel Dubik Mahama, says Ghana’s Parliament paid a substantial amount of cash before power was restored to them.



The debate on President Akufo-Addo’s State of the Nation Address was interrupted following a power outage in Parliament.



Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, was on his feet debating the State of the Nation Address when the power went off.



He was responding to the outgoing Deputy Minister for Finance, Abena Osei-Asare who had mounted a spirited defence of President Akufo-Addo’s State of the Nation Address when the chamber was plunged into darkness.



But speaking on Starr Chat with Bola Ray, the Managing Director for ECG explained that his office was on their usual routine revenue collection exercise at Parliament.



“They gave us money, they paid a substantial amount more than half. I see this as something very beautiful, something that we should all look at as a success. It goes to tell the average citizen that nobody is above it. If the Presidency has paid, Parliament has paid then why is everybody down giving excuses,” Mr Mahama stated.



However, Starr News gathered that the disconnection exercise embarked upon by officials of ECG was due to over GH¢23 million debt.



