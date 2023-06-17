Parliament of Ghana organises mock parliament in Wa to commemorate its 30 years anniversary

Regional News of Saturday, 17 June 2023

Source: Ilyaas Al-Hasan, Contributor

As part of the 30 years anniversary celebrations of Ghana's fourth republican Parliament, a mock parliamentary session has been organised in the Wa Municipality of the Upper West Region.



Students drawn from some selected tertiary institutions took part in the mock parliamentary session on June 15, 2023, to commemorate the important milestone chalked.



Under the auspices of the Speaker, Rt. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, the 30 years uninterrupted democratical dispensation under the fourth republic is set to be a year-long celebration, a section of which are billed to take place in four regional zones.



The theme of the celebrations is: "Thirty Years of Parliamentary Democracy Under The Fourth Republic, The Journey Thus Far."



This begins with the Northern Zone namely, Wa (Mock Parliament and Debate), Tamale (Public Forum) and Bolgatanga (Peace Walk and Sporting activities).



The Mock Parliament event brought together all renowned figures in the region including revered traditional leaders, distinguished religious leaders, parliamentarians, MCEs, DCEs, heads of departments and institutions, representatives of polical parties, security personnel, students, among others.



The mock parliamentarians who were selected from SD Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies (SDD-UBIDS), University of Development Studies, Tamale, Bolgatanga Technical University, C. K. Tedam University of Technology and Applied Science and Dr. Hilla Liman Technical University gave a good account of themselves during the proceedings.



The parliamentarians wowed their audience with some wonderful performances reminiscent of a normal parliamentary proceedings much to the applause of participants including the legislatures present at the event.



Speaking on behalf of the Rt. Honourable Speaker Bagbin, the Wa Central Member of Parliament, Dr. Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, said: "Thirty years ago, Ghana transited into a new dispensation. That new dispensation is the 1992 transition from the military regime to a democratic regime which marks a turning point in our approach to governance and it shows that from that time onwards till date, we have shown consistency in how we govern ourselves. We have experienced peace and development. We have experienced real democracy and we have been the pride of the rest of Africa. It's because of that the .... of democracy that we call Parliament has survived the times and for 30 years, we keep celebrating it. And today being the 30th year, it's a much demonstration that Ghana has come far."



He lauded the mock parliamentarians for their impressive performance adding that the performance they exhibited was an indication of their readiness to take over the mantle from the current crop of legislatures in future.



Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih, Upper West Regional Minister, in his address, averred how the fourth republican parliament was significant in the attainment of the rule of law.



He reminded Ghanaians of the successes that the country has chalked in its democratical dispensation during the past thirty years which he indicated has led to an improvement in governance, accountability and respect for human rights.



"The fourth republican parliament played a vital role in shaping up our democracy fostering national development and upholding the rule of law. It's been instrumental in championing the people's interest, and providing the platform for robust debates and discussions on national importance.



"Today, we celebrate the achievements and contributions of the fourth republican parliament on strengthening the democratic governance in Ghana. As we reflect for the past 30 years, we must recognise our progress as a nation that our democracy has evolved and that we have witnessed significant improvement in governance, accountability and respect for human rights. The fourth republican parliament has been instrumental in ensuring that the people's voice is heard and their concerns are addressed."



The Minister believes the anniversary celebrations is an opportunity for the nation to acknowledge its challenges during the period whilst finding ways to surmount those challenges.



"This occasion also allows us to acknowledge the challenges that we have encountered along the way. It is through our collective efforts and commitments through the demographic principles enshrined in our Constitution that we can overcome and forge a better future for all," Dr. Hafiz proffered.



While commending the organizers of the mock parliament for the innovation, the Minister believes the event has afforded the students with great insight of the essence of parliamentary affairs.



He said it was crucial to nurture the next generation of leaders and inculcate in them a sense of civil responsibility and encourage their active participation in democratic processes.



He urged the participants to make the most of the experience acquired from the event through engaging in meaningful debates and make constructive contributions to discussions.



He urged all to use the occasion for a renewed commitment to democracy in upholding the rule of law and work together towards achieving a prosperous, inclusive Upper West Region and Ghana at large.



The day was crowned with a thrilling debate among the students for or against on the topic, "After Thirty Years of Uninterrupted Parliamentary Democracy, Can Ghana boast of Achievements?"



The debate ignited an electrifying intellectual performance from the participants drawing applause from the audience.



At the end of the two-round debate session, SD Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies (SDD-UBIDS), emerged as winners with C. K. Tedam University of Technology and Applied Science snatching the first-runner up position.



Bolgatanga Technical University was also adjudged as the second-runner up with the University for Development Studies Tamale, and the Dr. Hilla Liman Technical University in Wa taking the 4th and 5th positions respectively.



Trophies were awarded to the winners in addition to some financial rewards given to them as well as all the participating schools.