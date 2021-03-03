General News of Wednesday, 3 March 2021

Source: GNA

Parliament needs more than 6,000 doses of vaccines – Speaker

Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament

The Speaker of Parliament, Mr. Alban Sumana Bagbin, on Wednesday said Parliament would require not less than 6,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines to carry out the inoculation in the House.



He said the 2,000 doses of vaccine allocated to the House was woefully inadequate and that it would require not less than 6,000 doses of vaccines for an effective exercise.



Speaker Bagbin made the statement when he read a letter from the Korle Klottey Municipal Health Directorate, signed by Mrs. Jennifer Andoh, the Municipal Director of Health Services, which announced the National Segmented Vaccination Campaign saying 2,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been allocated to the Legislature.



The vaccination exercise is to halt the rapid transmission of infection and reduce morbidity and mortality associated with the disease.



Speaker Bagbin explained that the Legislature went beyond the 275 Members of Parliament, the 574 staff, the support services, and auxiliary staff including, by law, four members of the MP’s family, and that was the responsibility of the Legislature for the health of MPs and their families, including their spouses.