Parliament must see acute videos of infections from LGBTQ+ engagements - Prophet Kofi Oduro

General News of Sunday, 24 December 2023

Founder and leader of the Alabaster International Ministry, Prophet Kofi Oduro, has said that it is time for parliamentarians to be shown explicit videos and images of persons suffering from acute anal infections resulting from LGBTQ+ engagements.



This comment comes at a time when parliament is considering passing the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2022, also known as the anti-gay bill, into law.



Proponents of this bill like the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, and others have argued in parliament to push the House to pass the bill, emphasising on the need to uphold the Ghanaian family values.



Despite the assurance from the Speaker of the House, Alban Bagin, the bill is yet to be passed.



The clergyman in an interview on Accra-based UTV, said he believes that showcasing videos and images of individuals suffering from severe anal infections could sway Parliament to pass the bill.



“Have you seen someone who is gay or lesbian or even anyone who uses these vibrators and has an acute infection. I think parliament should be shown videos and pictures. If not for the graphic nature, this television should have shown some with a rotting anus area for all of us to see,” he said.



He further elaborated on the potential health risks associated with the sexual practices of the LGBTQ+ community.



He cited a specific case of a Ghanaian individual who travelled to Holland and returned with severe health complications.



“I know a Ghanaian who travelled to Holland. This person before he left came to my church. Now, his anus area is all rotten. When you take the sex tools, they are like any other objects, minute bacteria settle on them. When you pick it up and rob it with a rag or tissue, you think it is clean but it might have been infected with bacteria and you don't even know. When you use it in your private organ, you are creating problems for yourself.



“Health experts really go through a lot. Because someone will go and do all these, they go to the hospital for treatment. Some of these things are complete madness, just the book of Timothy said,” the prophet stated.



