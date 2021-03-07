General News of Sunday, 7 March 2021

Parliament must enact new law to adequately proscribe LGBTQ+ - Ayariga

Mahama Ayariga is MP for Bawku Central

Lawmaker for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, has called for Parliament to propose adequate legislation to deal with the subject of lesbians, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer; LGBTQ+.



Contributing to a debate on the issue as raised on the floor of the house last Friday, Ayariga explained how current laws on unnatural carnal knowledge were woefully inadequate in dealing with the issue.



“If you want to prohibit it, this house must come together and propose legislation that adequately captures the practice of gay, lesbianism and then proscribe it.



“Otherwise, as it is now, I can assure you that the lawyers in this chamber know that it will be difficult for you to prosecute a woman for lesbian activity,” he added.



Ayariga had in a submission cited how the criminal code and laws on unnatural carnal knowledge were vague and needed reworking if they could be effectively applied and implemented to achieve prosecutions.



He also spoke against what he said was the unconstitutional closure of offices of a group advocating for rights of LGBTQ+ to be recognized in the country. For him, the actions by the security agencies breached three fundamental freedoms – speech, association and belief.



A group of MPs have hinted that they will push a Bipartisan Private Members bill to push for tougher laws against the activities of LGBTQ+ in the country.